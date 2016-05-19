Response to Recent Orange County Sherriff’s Office Incident

Orange County, Florida – Setina has learned of the recent incident in Orange County, Florida where it appears that a handcuffed prisoner attempted to gain access to a firearm or firearms in a vehicle equipped with a partition manufactured by Setina.

This incident is still under investigation – including investigation by Setina. The facts are simply not yet all in on this matter. Nevertheless, all of Setina’s products including its industry leading vehicle partitions are carefully designed and manufactured, to exceed all applicable standards. Our products are also subject to extensive safety testing. From the few facts of the Orange County incident, that Setina has obtained, this appears to involve a rather unique set of circumstances and is an isolated incident.

Setina has been in the business of designing and manufacturing law enforcement vehicle equipment for over 50 years. Past claims allegations concerning Setina partitions have been few, and have not involved anything analogous to this event.

Setina is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to fully investigation this matter and will provide any and all appropriate assistance and response which may be requested.

Contact: Setina Manufacturing Co., Inc. setina@setina.com

