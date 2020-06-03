AMMO, Inc. provides update on the strong performance of the recently established call center

The Call Center Has Generated 268 New Customers with Over $5 Million in Sales Being Booked Since April 1st

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., — AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is providing an update on the recently established call center’s strong performance since opening at the beginning of April 2020.

AMMO’s call center began operations on April 1st with 11 full-time inside sales reps being led by a proven sales leader and industry veteran, Matt Nicholson. Since the creation of the center, the Company is pleased to report that it has generated 268 new customers from the call center’s efforts in less than two months, which equates to over $5 million in sales being booked. The new customers represent more than 500 retail stores and a significant ecommerce presence from notable brands, including Rural King, Bi-Mart, Cascade Farm and Outdoor, Shoot Point Blank, and many other regional chains.

“Establishing a dedicated sales call center in our headquarters was an important milestone for AMMO, and it has already significantly exceeded expectations less than two months since opening,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “Matt Nicholson and his dedicated team have been doing an excellent job driving our expansion into smaller, regional chains and further assisting our larger customers as they respond to the recent influx of demand. We expect this success to continue going forward as we have not seen any signs of demand subsiding anytime soon, and we look forward to introducing our unique products to a broader customer base.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.