Federal Ammunition expands Game-Shok line with three 28-gauge loads

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Ammunition is proud to add a trio of shotshell options to its proven Game-Shok lineup aimed at hunters who enjoy the light weight and easy-handling of a 28-gauge shotgun. Shipments of the new loads—offered in 5, 6 and 7.5 shot—are currently being delivered to dealers.

Game-Shok products are renowned for offering small game hunters superior, volume-priced performance. The new 28-gauge loads push their 1-ounce payload of hard, uniform lead shot at 1,220 fps and produce consistent, reliable patterns suited to a variety of upland birds.

Features & Benefits

• 1-ounce payload

• Hard, uniform shot

• 1,220 fps muzzle velocity

• Consistent patterns

Part No. / Description / MSRP

H289 5 / 28-gauge Game-Shok, 2 3/4-inch 1-ounce / $19.95

H289 6 / 28-gauge Game-Shok, 2 3/4-inch 1-ounce / $19.95

H289 7.5 / 28-gauge Game-Shok, 2 3/4-inch 1-ounce / $19.95

