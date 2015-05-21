LWRCI™ Launches “Step Up- Aim High” Consumer Promotion. Free Aimpoint® Micro T-1 Red Dot Sight with purchase of select LWRCI rifles from Authorized Dealer Stock.

Cambridge, MD (April 2015) – LWRC International kicks off the most significant consumer promotion in its history starting April 15 through August 31, any consumer purchasing a new in-the-box LWRCI commercial rifle from an authorized dealer will receive an Aimpoint Micro T-1 2 MOA red dot sight with pre-mounted 39mm spacer and LRP ($889.00) at NO CHARGE.

“LWRCI has partnered with Aimpoint to offer what we believe is a true Step-Up promotion from anything out there,” said David Ridley, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. “This program is set up to support our distribution partners by bringing together two high performance brands with an amazing consumer based promotion that will make an impact in the marketplace.”

This promotion will apply to all LWRCI commercial rifle platforms: IC- 5.56 | SIX 8- 6.8 SPC | R.E.P.R. - 7.62 NATO except for Legacy M6 and NFA models. Because of the free optic rifles will be shipped from the factory during the promotion period without BUIS. LWRCI rifles and carbines are built on the patented short stroke piston platform delivering the most advanced, most reliable, durable and best handing high performance firearms in the AR category.

The Aimpoint Micro T-1 is a 2 MOA red dot sight with 39MM spacer and Aimpoint LRP mount. Built to perform reliably in extreme conditions, the Micro T-1 features ACET technology allowing 50,000 hours of constant-on operation with a single battery, Aimpoint’s unique coating on the front lens reflects the dot’s selected frequency of red light at near 100% efficiency, precision adjustments for windage and elevation, 4 night vision compatible settings, 8 daylight settings and easy integral Picatinny-style base are standard on each Micro T-1.

Consumer fulfillment will be handled by LWRCI and will require the authorized dealer/ consumer to supply the following by mail, email or fax: LWRCI/Aimpoint Rebate Request Form- downloadable online | Federal Form 4473 – completed with dealer | Proof of Purchase- copy of original receipt | UPC Sticker - off the retail box. Email redemption can be sent to aimpointpromo@lwrci.com or faxed to 410.510.1800.

LWRCI will ship the optic to the dealer where purchase or transfer is made. Please allow 4-8 weeks for delivery of promotional optic. All requests for rebate optic must be received and postmarked no later than September 30, 2015 for optic fulfillment.

About LWRC International

Based in Cambridge, Maryland, LWRC International is a designer and manufacturer of high performance firearms. Its mission is to deliver absolute reliability, consistent accuracy and extreme durability in its products. Through innovative design, engineering excellence, cutting edge manufacturing processes, and materials technologies; LWRCI products are built to perform and exceed end users expectations.

For more information log on to www.lwrci.com/aimpointpromo or call 410-901-1348.