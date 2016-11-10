Speer LE raises the bar for duty handgun ammunition with Gold Dot G2

LEWISTON, Idaho - For years, Speer Gold Dot has been the pinnacle of duty handgun ammunition performance. New Gold Dot G2 builds on this reputation with a next-generation duty bullet design. Shipments of this new product are now being delivered to Law Enforcement dealers.

Instead of a large cavity in the nose, Gold Dot G2 has only a shallow dish filled with a high-performance elastomer. On impact, the material is forced into specially designed fissures to start the expansion process, as opposed to conventional bullet designs, which need target media to enter the hollow point and create expansion forces. The result is extremely uniform expansion, and more consistent penetration across barrier types, gun platforms and barrel lengths.

Features & Benefits

• Passes FBI Protocol Testing

• Nose features a shallow, dish-shaped depression filled with elastomer

• Expansion begins on impact, when elastomer is forced into engineered internal fissures

• Extremely uniform upset and penetration

• Exclusive Gold Dot construction virtually eliminates core/jacket separation

• Structural-plated, pressure-formed core

• Excellent reliability and feeding in duty firearms

Part No. / Description / MSRP

54226 / 9mm Luger 147-grain Gold Dot G2 / $27.95 - 50 count

53999 / 40 S&W 180-grain Gold Dot G2 / $30.95 - 50 count

54256 / 45 Auto 230-grain Gold Dot G2 / $33.95 - 50 count

NOTE: This product is sold to LE agencies and individual officers only.

