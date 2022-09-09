Alien Gear Holsters® to exhibit Rapid Force™ duty holsters at women leaders of law enforcement training symposium

The growing line of Rapid Force™ duty retention holsters will be on display at the WLLE Training Symposium Sept. 12 – 14, 2022, in Anaheim, California, booth #611.

Courtesy Photo

Post Falls, ID. – Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters will exhibit at the Women Leaders in Law Enforcement (WLLE) Training Symposium, Sept. 12 – 14, 2022, at the Anaheim Hilton in Anaheim, California. Alien Gear Holster’s Rapid Force line will be on display at booth 661. Watch the Rapid Force Duty Holster video here.

The WLLE Training Symposium brings together law enforcement professionals and provides dynamic, contemporary training presented by subject matter experts in their fields and designed to help develop both professional and sworn members of the law enforcement community. Hosted by the California Police Chiefs Association, the WLLE is a growing symposium providing networking opportunities, training, and support for women in law enforcement.

“Female Law Enforcement Officers now comprise around 13 percent of first responders,” Joe Lienemann, Director of LE Sales for Alien Gear Holsters, commented. “Our Rapid Force line of duty holsters with Level 2 or 3 retention provides officers with the maximum security without compromising on a fast, intuitive draw.”

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is designed specifically for law enforcement and military professionals. The revolutionary retention mechanism was engineered to provide the highest level of security while maintaining an incredibly fast and fluid draw. Alien Gear Holsters’ patented Gross Motor Response (GMR™) retention control system allows the user to draw consistently with a perfect grip, even under stress. The Rapid Force Duty Holster has been thoroughly tested in extreme environments and under extreme conditions so that it has been referred to as a “tank” of a holster, able to withstand anything thrown at it.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is available in four configurations:

Belt Slide – fits duty belts up to three inches wide and is available in low, mid, and high ride configurations for the perfect ride height.

– fits duty belts up to three inches wide and is available in low, mid, and high ride configurations for the perfect ride height. Paddle – fits belts up to 1 3/4 inches wide and is perfect for on-duty, off-duty, or plain clothes use. The paddle has a wide base and retention lips to keep the holster securely in place.

– fits belts up to 1 3/4 inches wide and is perfect for on-duty, off-duty, or plain clothes use. The paddle has a wide base and retention lips to keep the holster securely in place. MOLLE – fits any webbing and is perfect for getting your duty holster off of your waist.

– fits any webbing and is perfect for getting your duty holster off of your waist. Drop Leg – the drop leg configuration frees up space on your duty belt, gives you the easiest access to your firearm, and comes with mounting plates to mount additional accessories on both sides of the holster.

Courtesy Photo

The optional Quick Disconnect System (QDS) allows the user to switch the holster from one carry configuration to another, quickly and easily, without tools. Made in the USA, the Rapid Force Duty Holster comes with a 30-day field test drive and a 3-year full manufacturer warranty. It is available for GLOCK, Smith & Wesson, and SIG Sauer model handguns. MSRP is $115.88.

For more information on Alien Gear Holsters and the Rapid Force line, visit www.aliengearholsters.com. Join the conversation on Alien Gear Holsters’ Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.

About the Women Leaders in Law Enforcement Training Symposium:

This symposium aims to bring together law enforcement professionals in a supportive and empowering environment, enabling us to learn from each other’s experiences and knowledge. In WLLE, you can network and build relationships with women and men who can help you succeed in your future endeavors. Through the symposium, subject matter experts present dynamic, contemporary training designed to develop both professional and sworn members of the law enforcement community.