Aimpoint awarded follow-up contract for Fire Control Systems by U.S. Armed Forces

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology, has been awarded a second contract for supply of the Aimpoint FCS13RE Fire Control Systems to the U.S. Military. The system is currently being deployed as the primary Fire Control on the M3E1 MAAWS lightweight 84mm Carl-Gustaf produced by SAAB Dynamics for use by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The FCS13RE is a direct view, Dynamic Universal Reflex Sight (DURS) which utilizes an integrated laser range finder and ballistic computer to give the gunner an aiming point corrected for range, type of munition, terrain angle, and environmental conditions. In addition to the 84mm Carl-Gustaf, the system can also be utilized on other weapons including the AT4, 40mm high velocity grenade launchers (Mk19), .50 caliber heavy machine guns (M2), and the M134D Minigun. The FCS13RE provides an extremely high probability of first round hits on both stationary and moving targets during day and night. The system can be enhanced with a magnifier, a thermal imager, and is compatible with all generations of military night vision.

For FCS13RE specs, technical details, and images visit the Aimpoint FCS13RE product page. Any additional information on Aimpoint or other Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage.

