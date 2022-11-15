Alien Gear Holsters® announce the new rapid force™ LVL 2 slim holster

Alien Gear Holsters® newest on-duty/off-duty Outside the Waistband (OWB) holster with Level 2 retention and slim minimalistic design makes it the optimal concealable holster.

Post Falls, Idaho., – Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, proudly introduce the LVL 2 Slim Holster.

Courtesy Photo

The Rapid Force on-duty/off-duty Level 2 retention holster mounts outside the waistband via the Alien Gear Paddle or Locking Belt Slide. Made from Alien Gear Holster’s proprietary blend of polymer, it is lighter, stronger, and more heat resistant than Kydex-type holsters.

The super slim, minimalistic design makes it the perfect holster for detective’s, special agents, executive security operators, or unmarked/training assignments. It is protected with a level 2 thumb swipe mechanism built to be consistent with the level 3 duty holster’s intuitive draw. With its slim design, it is easily concealed under loose fitting clothing and ideal for OWB carry. Because it is compatible with all Rapid Force expansions and the “Quick Detach” system, it can be expeditiously swapped for your level 3 duty holster when necessary.

The LVL 2 Slim Holster accommodates suppressor height sights of 0.475-inches and the optic cut is compatible with all standard optic mounting plates (will not work with optics that extend past the front of the optic mount). The mounting platforms include the Alien Gear Paddle and the new Locking Belt Slide. The Locking Belt slide allows the user to easily clip the holster to a belt and utilizing the locking system, keep the holster from moving on the belt whether due to extreme physical movement or close confrontations. The holster maintains its position on the belt until the user unlocks and removes it.

“The new Alien Gear Rapid Force LVL 2 Slim Holster is designed with plainclothes officers in mind, whether on duty or off,” Joe Lienemann, Director of LE Sales for Alien Gear Holsters, commented. “It provides the same maximum safety with no compromise on performance as our other Rapid Force Duty Holsters, but allows officers and security professionals to safely carry concealed.”

The optional Quick Disconnect System (QDS) allows the user to switch the holster from one carry configuration to another, quickly and easily, without tools. Made in the USA, the Rapid Force Duty Holster comes with a 30-day field test drive and a three-year full manufacturer warranty. It is available for GLOCK, Smith & Wesson, and SIG Sauer model handguns. MSRP starts at $73.88 (no light) and $79.88 (with light) on the Standard Paddle LVL 2 Slim Holster and on the Locking Belt Slide with QDS its $108.88 (no light) and $114.88 (with light).

For more information on Alien Gear Holsters and the Rapid Force line, visit www.aliengearholsters.com. Join the conversation on Alien Gear Holsters’ Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.