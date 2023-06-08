Diamondback Firearms announces new CEO

COCOA, Fla. - Diamondback Firearms is excited to announce the appointment of Faith Denman as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 2023. Denman was appointed to the role by Bobby Fleckinger, who founded Diamondback and has served as the CEO from the beginning. Fleckinger will retain an active role in the business, and Denman will work closely with him to continue to drive the company’s success.

Denman and Fleckinger have worked closely together for over 22 years and have built Diamondback into the company that it is today. With her vast industry experience, Denman is well-equipped to lead the company into the future.

“I am honored to be appointed as the new CEO for Diamondback and look forward to what the future brings,” says Denman. “I love this industry and what it stands for. I’m excited to step into this role and continue Diamondback’s commitment to our industry and its customers. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon this legacy with a team of such hardworking and passionate individuals at Diamondback.”

Denman’s appointment as CEO comes at an exciting time for Diamondback, as the company looks to expand its offerings and reach new markets. With Denman at the helm, Diamondback is well-positioned to continue to deliver high-quality firearms to its customers.

“We are thrilled to have Faith as our new CEO,” says Fleckinger. “She has been an integral part of Diamondback’s success over the years, and I have no doubt that she will continue to lead the company to even greater heights in the years to come.”

