Holosun stuns once again with the new SCS-MOS

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., — Holosun has listened to consumers and delivered once again. The SCS-MOS (Solar Charging Sight) is a pistol-mounted reflex sight that features an internal solar rechargeable battery. Not only does the optic self- regulate intensity to ambient light like all other Solar- Safe Holosun optics, but the solar panel also recharges the internal battery.

The SCS-MOS was designed from the ground up to match the form and style of the Glock™ MOS platform with serrations on the optic body that fit flush with the factory Glock™ slide serrations. It also features a low-profile deck, so standard Glock iron sights can still be used with the SCS-MOS attached. Potentially, this optic can function indefinitely with the correct lighting requirements. Holosun’s latest Auto-mode system adjusts reticle intensity instantly and includes an override function.

The SCS-MOS boasts a grade 5 Titanium IP67 rated housing and features our Super Green (540nm) LED technology using the MRS™ (Multi-Reticle System) to give users the choice between a 2 MOA Dot Only, 32 MOA Circle only, or a 32 MOA Circle with a 2 MOA dot. For best zeroing, a 30+/- MOA travel adjustment with 1 MOA click adjustment can be set by adjusting the windage and elevation on the top and side of the optic housing. The SCS-MOS is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief for the best possible target acquisition.

Having a large optic window is important and never more so than on a pistol reflex optic. Built into the 1.93x1.03x0.91 housing is a 0.77x0.58 window. This is a massive window to housing ratio and has helped keep the weight down to 1.3 oz. The window has been coated with various filters and anti-reflective properties to keep visual acuity. This helps to reduce glare, limit streaking and improve clarity when acquiring a target.

Holosun has taken the wants and needs of its users into account and has proven they are listening. A solar charging optic from Holosun has finally hit the market that eliminates the need to change batteries. With the SCS-MOS, a user never needs to worry about battery changes or having left a powered-off SCS optic idle for too long. A battery life indicator provides remaining battery life when powered on, and the internal battery can last for up to 20,000 hours in a worst-case scenario. From the safe to the range, the SCS-MOS adapts to any situation.