Savage launches new enhanced website

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Savage’s new website satisfies serious shooters’ appetites for easy-to-access, in-depth information on the industry’s leading rifles and shotguns for hunting, competition and self-defense. The redesigned site is loaded with enriched content, product and action photos, and engaging videos—plus enhanced search functionality that makes it easy to quickly learn about extremely reliable, accurate and hard-hitting firearms that fit each visitor’s personal shooting needs.

The new website offers quick access to comprehensive details on each of Savage’s 580 SKUs, including 50 percent more specifications per model plus more photos and expanded descriptions of the features and benefits for each product.

“Our new, user-friendly website offers hunters and shooters more ways to find the model that is right for them,” said Savage Senior Marketing Manager Beth Shimanski. “This includes new family pages that introduce what’s new by product family, make it easy to keep up with the latest innovations and compare different models within each product family. You can also find a Savage dealer and purchase firearms directly from each model page.”

To help shooters care for and get the most from their firearms, the new site also features a beefed up ‘Expert Advice’ section with a storehouse of information on gun maintenance, hunting tactics, and shooting tips.

“You also get a chance to meet the expanded Team Savage ambassadors and learn their proudest shooting and hunting moments,” Shimanski continued. “And you can subscribe to the industry’s best e-newsletter for monthly updates on new products and other Savage news.”

Additional Features Include

• Informative and entertaining videos viewable from the home page, product pages, and within Savage’s performance page.

• Highlights from Savage’s social media channels, plus opportunities to join the conversation and be featured on the Savage website.

• Timeline on the “About Us” page that chronicles the iconic gunmaker’s rich history and commitment to creating dependable, accurate firearms.

Savage’s new site is also built for optimum viewing and navigation on all devices, ensuring a fast, seamless experience for all users.

To view the new site, go to www.savagearms.com.

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, for more than 120 years, Savage is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and self-defense centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy and value. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovations, craftsmanship, quality and service.