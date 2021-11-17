SENTRY Tactical introduces new line of EDC holsters

SENTRY’s new line of Every Day Carry holsters offers a super sleek design with adjustable settings for a comfortable, all-day fit.

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. – SENTRY Tactical™ enters the holster market with five new inside-the-waistband holsters and magazine pouches. Using the latest polymer injection technology and thermoforming, SENTRY’s EDC holsters offer superior strength and flexibility with adjustable settings to create a perfect fit whether worn behind the back, appendix carry, or cross draw. Worn under a shirt or vest, SENTRY’s EDC holsters offer minimal printing, level 1 or 2 retention, and all carry the SENTRY Lifetime Warranty.

The SENTRY Inside the Pant/Tuckable Holster is a concealed carry holster thermoformed out of SENTRY’S proprietary Polyform. Designed with a Level 1 retention the Tuckable holster employs SENTRY’s Drop Retention Safety Device, a semi-spherical protrusion that acts on the trigger guard to adjust the weapon draw resistance providing confidence in carry. A pre-formed sight channel prevents any catching while drawing or reholstering. SENTRY’s innovative Rubber-Tech loop on the holster side, facing the body allows the user to customize the height and angle carry using the two available screws. Available in black for GLOCK Model, 43, S&W Shield 9/40, and SIG 320 with an MSRP of $48.99.

The SENTRY Ultra Carry Inside the Pant/Tuckable Holster is an injection molded soft polymer blend concealed carry holster providing low profile with comfort and flexibility. The Level 2 retention Tuckable holster with the Drop Retention Safety Device and the STR System, allows a retention screw operating on the weapon’s slide to be adjusted for a smooth draw and re-holstering. The Ultra Carry also features the Rubber-Tech adjustable system. Available in black for GLOCK Model G43 and SIG Model 365 with an MSRP of $34.99.

SENTRY’s Angle Adjustable Belt Slide Holster allows for comfortable and secure belt-worn carry in an injection molded, adjustable retention holster. Ride height and angle are fully adjustable. Available in black or coyote brown for GLOCK Models G17, G19 and G43 with an MSRP of $64.99 to $79.99.

No holster family is complete without a magazine pouch. SENTRY’s Injection Molded Double Mag Pouch is made from durable injection molded Polyform that features an adjustable angle belt clip, paddle and spring tension. Available in black for 9mm/.40 mags. MSRP is $32.99.

About SENTRY Tactical™:

SENTRY Tactical™ is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a growing line of innovative products supporting Military, Law Enforcement, and Shooting Sports markets. Product families include Tactical Nylon - plate carriers, belts, pouches, and accessories; Bags and Packs, Firearm Covers for handgun and long guns, Magazines, and On-Gun Accessories branded SENTRY Hexmag; Optic Covers branded SENTRY Scopecoat®, the dry lubrication system of SENTRY Solutions, and the new line of SENTRY Holsters. With an innovative product portfolio backed by US and International patents, SENTRY backs all of their products with a hassle-free Lifetime Warranty to protect your investment. “Live to Protect.”