SIG SAUER® Introduces the SIG 556 Classic

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, is proud to introduce the next generation in the evolution of the SIG 556 platform with the new SIG 556 Classic model. The legendary performance and accuracy of the Swiss-built SG 550 tactical rifle is found in every SIG 556 and further enhanced in the new SIG 556 Classic. The Classic is a semi-automatic rifle with the silhouette that harkens back to the original military-only 550 model. Featuring a full length gas piston operating system with a 2-position gas valve, the rifle will keep operating even when the environmental conditions deteriorate. Available in 5.56 NATO, the Classic features a Swiss-type folding stock that adjusts to length, as well as a Swiss-type polymer ergonomic forend.

The SIG 556 Classic’s steel receiver features a Picatinny rail with a SIG SAUER Mini Red Dot Sight and an improved combat style hooded front and flip-up rear sights. The Classic’s sleek profile and compact length is enhanced by a 17’’ cold hammer forged barrel. SIG SAUER shaved a pound off the Classic model by incorporating the redesigned alloy trigger housing, AR style magazine and flash suppressor. Two 30-round polymer magazines with connector are included. The SIG 556 Classic brings back the look and feel of one of the world’s most sought after military rifles but on a platform available for law enforcement and responsible citizens. MSRP is $1998.00.

SIG 556 Classic Specifications:

Caliber—5.56mm NATO

Overall Length—37.1”

With stock collapsed—34.3”

With stock folded—28.1”

Stock Style—Swiss

Barrel Length—17”

Forearm—Polymer

Sight Radius—18.1”

Rifling—1 in 7”

Number of Grooves—6

Weight (w/o magazine)—8 lbs. 2 oz.

Magazine Capacity—30 rounds

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 300 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com and www.sigsaueracademy.com.