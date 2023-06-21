Trijicon unveils limited edition ACOG 4x32 in exclusive tiger camo patterns

WIXOM, Mich. - Trijicon Inc., global provider of innovative aiming solutions to military, law enforcement and individual consumers, is ringing in the new year with limited editions of the legendary ACOG® 4x32 riflescope in exclusive Tiger Camo patterns.

For a limited time, Trijicon will be offering both a three-color Tiger Camo version and a two-color Tiger Camo version of the famed ACOG through select dealer channels. Both options will feature the popular dual illuminated .223 Red Chevron (BDC) reticle with TA51 mount.

From the home of Trijicon founder Glyn Bindon to the front lines of America’s greatest fighting forces, the Trijicon Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight (ACOG) has grown to become one of the most durable, combat-proven, versatile aiming devices ever – why more than one million of the 4x32 model have been produced.

The ACOG is a fixed-magnification optic that was designed for a single purpose: to provide increased hit potential in all lighting conditions. With its dual-illuminated reticle, the Trijicon ACOG provides shooters with a distinct aiming point in all light conditions – without batteries. Powered by a tritium-phosphor lamp, the gun sight’s reticle glows in low-light/no-light conditions, while advanced fiber optics automatically adjust the brightness level and contrast of the reticle in brighter light conditions. Most models feature a unique caliber-specific reticle pattern that provides quick target acquisition at close combat ranges while delivering enhanced target identification and hit probability at extended ranges utilizing a built-in Bullet Drop Compensator (BDC) reticle.

The Trijicon ACOG combines robust engineering with premium components to deliver a battle-ready sight for all conditions. A rugged aluminum-alloy housing combined with Mil-spec construction produces a waterproof and internal fog-proof unit that’s second to none in durability. Premium, fully multi-coated lenses provide a sharp, bright image for better target identification while precise, 1/2-inch click adjustments assure uncomplicated sight-in with consistent shot-after-shot accuracy even in adverse conditions. Most models also incorporate the innovative Bindon Aiming Concept™ (BAC) feature. This revolutionary, both-eyes-open aiming method provides you with “instinctive” target acquisition and increased hit potential due to the large, bright reticle.

Trijicon is proud to count among its ACOG users the United States Marine Corps, United States Army, United States Special Operations Forces, United States government, state and local law enforcement, and many of America’s allies; plus the hundreds of thousands of citizens who trust the ACOG on their personal firearm.

Check with your local dealer for more information on the Limited Edition ACOG® 4x32 in exclusive Tiger Camo finishes.

For more information about the full line of superior optics produced by Trijicon, visit Trijicon.com or contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 • Telephone: (248) 960-7700 • Follow @Trijicon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Trijicon, Inc.

Trijicon, Inc. has led the industry in the development of superior any-light aiming systems since the company’s founding in 1981. Incorporating over four decades of innovation, Trijicon’s riflescopes and sights are the most advanced aiming systems available today. For more information on the company’s proven self-luminous aiming systems for tactical and sporting applications, contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 • Telephone: (800) 338-0563 • Or visit Trijicon.com.