Aimpoint announces Acro S-2 shotgun sight for SHOT Show and Industry Day at the Range

Press Release
MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint®, the originator and worldwide leader in red dot sighting technology, announces the release of the new Aimpoint® Acro S-2™ sight for SHOT Show 2024 and Industry Day at the Range™. Designed specifically for use on shotguns with a ventilated rib, the Acro S-2 greatly enhances hit percentage for small games, bird hunting and on the sporting clays course. The sight provides a compact, low-profile optic for shotgun hunters and sport shooters.
The integrated carbon fiber reinforced mounting system positions the Acro S-2™ on the lowest possible optical axis without adding unnecessary weight. The optic attaches directly to the ventilated rib and includes eight interchangeable adapter plates to accommodate most standard shotguns. The large 9 MOA red dot simplifies lead visualization, enhancing the automatic refinement of muzzle swing and positioning.
The Aimpoint® Acro S-2 is sleek with no protruding features, providing a clear field of view with both eyes open. The low optical axis of 15 mm allows for proper mounting of the gun to the cheek. For shooters who are cross-eye dominance, this new sight allows the shooter to use their strong side while shooting without an ocular or having to switch sides all together.
“Adding the Acro S-2™ sight to your shotgun provides invaluable feedback, as the red dot shows exactly where the bore is relative to the target. It makes a superb training tool for beginners, shortens the learning curve, and providing immediate success,” says Brian Lisankie, President of Aimpoint Inc.
About Aimpoint
As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For over 45 years, Aimpoint has been the top choice of military and law enforcement worldwide. For more information on Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us