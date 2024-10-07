Aimpoint Acro C-2 carbine optic product announcement

PRESS RELEASE

MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, announces the release of the Aimpoint ACRO C-2 red dot sight, available in a series of mount configurations for immediate purchase at aimpoint.us.

Optimized for rifle and carbine use, the new ACRO C-2 is the ultimate solution for an extremely low-profile, lightweight red dot optic providing rapid target acquisition and accuracy with a 2.5 MOA dot.

The ACRO C-2 features a series of mounting solutions designed to fit Picatinny rails. The optic includes all accessories needed to mount to your rifle. Customers have a choice of mount configurations that include Reptilia® Lower 1/3 Mount, Scalarworks® 1.57” Mount, and B&T® 39mm Mount.

The ACRO C-2 is powered by a standard CR2032 battery found easily around the world. Coupled with an advanced LED, the optic will be always ready, always on for over 5 years (50,000 hours) of continuous use on a single battery. While the optic powers on at an optimal setting 7, digital intensity buttons are intuitively designed for quick and easy brightness adjustments of the 2 night vision compatible settings and 8 daylight settings with no automatic shutoff or ambient light adjustments. The ACRO C-2 is easily zeroed with tactile clicks of the flush-mounted windage and elevation adjustments.

Upon introduction, the ACRO series was tested to withstand the G-force produced by .40 S&W on a semi-automatic pistol slide for 20,000 rounds. The red dot series has set the standard on ruggedness and reliability for pistol optics, while also an adopted ultra-compact sighting solution on multiple firearm applications. The ACRO advantage is trusted by law enforcement, military, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide.

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For more information on the ACRO C-2 optic or any other Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us

