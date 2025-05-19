Aimpoint introduces active law enforcement discount program

PRESS RELEASE

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, announces the launch of its ACTIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCOUNT PROGRAM, extending increased support of the professional end-user community by offering deeper discounts and priority access to Aimpoint industry-leading optics.

Aimpoint stands behind the men and women who protect and serve our country. Whether the individual is an active-duty service member, veteran, first responder, or security contractor, the ACTIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCOUNT PROGRAM ensures that professionals in critical roles have access to trusted, high-performance optics designed for duty use.

Completed within minutes at aimpoint.us/le-military-discount, the application and verification process allows quick access to establishing an account, where the exclusive pricing structure can be viewed. Additional benefits of the program include:

NEW purchase program for individual officers making premium AIMPOINT optics accessible, whether on or off duty.

Streamlined account setup allows approval within minutes to begin using the program.

Exclusive communications for members, including early product announcements and insider news.

Professional training content curated by the Aimpoint Professional Training team.

Priority customer service. You are always our priority.

“With a legacy of commitment to our nation’s Law Enforcement and Military, Aimpoint prioritizes the needs of Professionals who require ultimate reliability in their gear,” said Keith Parker, Director of Professional Sales & Training at Aimpoint. “We are pleased to extend the new discount program and the opportunity to support individuals’ duty and lifestyle needs.”

About Aimpoint

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For 50 years, AIMPOINT red dot sights have been the top choice of military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. For more information on AIMPOINT products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us