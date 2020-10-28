Holosun announces new X2 series pistol optics

The X2 series incorporates updated programming that improves performance and usability. Courtesy photo

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Holosun takes pistol optics to a new level with the X2 series. Based on the popular V2 series, new technologies deliver major upgrades that increase control and tactical abilities in the field. The X2 series’ technological advancements are a major advantage for shooters looking for an edge.

The X2 series incorporates updated programming that improves performance and usability. The new Lock Mode is a key feature that prevents unintentional setting changes while the firearm is being carried. The Lock Mode is a critical element of the new design, and it ensures the settings are never inadvertently changed and are duty- ready at any given moment.

Adapted from our 2018-2019 L/M (Law Enforcement Model) pistol optics, Lock Mode has been incorporated with a new button configuration that combines for easier control of settings and prevents unwanted setting changes while carrying.

X2 Series pistol optics also feature Holosun’s side mounted battery for painless battery replacement and our Solar Failsafe and Shake Awake technologies (depending on model).

HS507C and HS507K X2 Series are shipping now with all other models rolling out in the coming weeks. For more information visit www.holosun.com or email us at info@holosun.com.

HS407C X2

HE407C-GR X2

HS407CO X2

HS507C X2

HE507C-GR X2

HE508T-RD X2

HS407K X2

HS507K X2

For more information, please visit www.holosun.com.

About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake TechnologyTM, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafeTM, Multiple Reticle SystemTM (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.