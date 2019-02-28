Sightmark Accudot Boresights: Laser focused on accuracy

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark premium Accudot Boresights put an end to guessing games and wasted ammo when sighting-in with fast point-of-impact and point-of-aim identification, even before your first shot.

Designed to handle your gritty firing-line environment and save you a small fortune on batteries, every Accudot boresight features an internal rechargeable battery, auto-on/off functionality and a thick-walled, precision-machined brass case.

Every Accudot premium boresight boasts a Class IIIa laser and bullet tip for improved chamber fit and more precise centering. The result? Faster pre-shot alignment, increased first-shot accuracy and less ammo sent downrange.

Sightmark Accudot Boresights are available in several popular rifle calibers, including: .223/5.56 (SM39050); .243, .308, 7.62x54 (SM39051); 9mm (SM39052); .30-06, .270, .25-06 (SM39053); and 12-gauge (SM29054) and include a battery charger.

