Sightmark Pinnacle 3-18x44 awarded NTOA Tested and Recommended® endorsement

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark is proud to share that the National Tactical Officer’s Association (NTOA) has Tested and Recommended yet another Sightmark optic – the Pinnacle 3-18x44. The ffp Pinnacle 3-18x44 received an overall rating of 4.44 out of 5 from the NTOA’s reviewers. The organization now recommends the Pinnacle to its law enforcement partners based on the Pinnacle’s performance in their strenuous tests.

A mid-range optic ideal for engaging targets at various distances, the first focal plane Pinnacle 3-18x44 features premium Japanese glass and an illuminated, TMD reticle. One reviewer noted, “This is the first scope I’ve found with the green illuminated option and now I’ll run with nothing else.” With an MSRP of just $1,559.99, the Pinnacle is jam-packed with shooter-friendly features and is less than half the price of many of its competitors. NTOA testers agreed, observing “As a sniper, the first focal plane on the sight is a must and the Japanese glass Sightmark uses is extremely clear and crisp; everything I had hoped for.”

The NTOA and its members have tested more than 2,000 products in real-world situations through the NTOA’s Member Tested and Recommended Program since 2003. There is no guarantee of a particular rating upon submission and the NTOA will not approve products receiving a score of less than 3.0. The results of the program are shared with the law enforcement community in The Tactical Edge magazine, the NTOA’s online database and newsletters and the product manufacturers themselves.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting-edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.