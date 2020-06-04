XS Sights RAM Night Sights receive top rating from members of the National Tactical Officers Association

All XS Sights pistol sights are backed by a 10-year, no-questions-asked-warranty, and 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Photo/XS Sights

FORT WORTH, Texas — XS Sights RAM Night Sights have received the National Tactical Officers Association’s (NTOA) top rating in their Member Tested and Recommended Program. NTOA member-tested products deemed ‘Excellent,’ the program’s highest rating, are defined as “product that performs at a level above advertised specifications and demonstrates its usefulness and quality of workmanship every time it is used and can be used for other purposes.”

The high-performance RAM (radioactive material) night sights are fine-tuned for law enforcement use and feature a traditional 3-dot tritium notch and post sight picture. The front sight features XS’s proprietary Ember Glow Dot technology which absorbs ambient light and glows in low light. The front tritium lamp in the RAM sight charges the Ember Glow Dot, making the front sight glow brighter than the rear, keeping one’s focus down range. The rear sight of the RAM is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight which is available in bright orange or green. NTOA members tested both colors.

A NTOA member who is a police officer from Virginia wrote: “The RAM Night Sights in Orange by XS Sight Systems are a fantastic step up from stock Glock sights. I normally don’t gush about the products I test because I know fellow officers are depending on an accurate review and they might be taking that gear into dangerous situations, but this is a no brainer. The sights are much like normal tritium night sights, but with a little more thought and effort put into them. The big difference for me was the larger dot on the front sight. This makes it real easy to not only find and focus on the front sight, but in total darkness you will be absolutely certain that you have the right dot between the two glowing rear dots.”

Other testers of the orange RAM sights said:

“It is quick and easy to pick up the front sight when combat shooting.”

“I received the orange front sight and was immediately impressed with the ease of picking up the dot in low light, no light and bright light.”

“I also compared these sights to other precision brands both during daytime and nighttime conditions. The XS RAM sights outperformed the other brands I compared them to. The RAM sight was easier to see in the dark and faster to pick up during the day…..I would definitely recommend these sights to anyone that wants to improve the accuracy and speed of their Glock for a good price point and quality product.”

The following are excerpts from NTOA members who tested the Green RAM sights:

“…. these have been a dream to shoot.”

“The rear is mainly blacked out which I really like because it increases the contrast against the front sight.”

“I received the XS RAM night sights and had them installed on my Glock 19. This is the weapon that I carry when acting in the capacity of an emergency response team member, as well as home defense……After shooting with a green front sight, I don’t see any reason to use anything other than these green sights moving forward. These sights are very easy to track when punching my handgun out and engaging the targets.”

“We are honored to receive the highest rating from members of the National Tactical Officers Association for our RAM Night Sights,” said Zack Kinsley, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “Law Enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day. Our sights are purpose-driven tools designed to ensure fast and accurate target acquisition, so you can have confidence in what you carry.”

All XS Sights pistol sights are backed by a 10-year, no-questions-asked-warranty, and 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

For more information on XS Sights, visit xssights.com or call 1-888-744-4880.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.