Anthony Imperato, founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms, honored with NYPD humanitarian award for charitable endeavors

PRESS RELEASE

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Henry Repeating Arms, one of the leading firearms manufacturers in the United States, is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato was honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award by the New York Police Department Committee of Police Societies (NYPD COPS). The award recognizes Imperato’s outstanding charitable contributions through Henry’s “Guns For Great Causes” program and his dedication to supporting America’s law enforcement.

Guns For Great Causes is the philanthropic arm of Henry Repeating Arms, dedicated to making a lasting impact in communities nationwide. The program’s primary mission is to support families facing pediatric cancer diagnoses by providing direct financial relief and supporting children’s cancer hospitals. In addition, Guns For Great Causes extends its reach to military veterans, law enforcement, and first responder organizations, particularly those assisting the wounded, injured, and the families of fallen heroes. The program also supports wildlife conservation efforts, promotes America’s shooting sports traditions, provides resources for firearm safety education, and advocates for Second Amendment rights.

To date, Henry Repeating Arms has donated over $3.5 million through Guns For Great Causes initiatives. Imperato’s unwavering commitment to charitable giving and his dedication to supporting the brave men and women of law enforcement earned him this distinguished recognition from the NYPD COPS.

Upon receiving the award, Anthony Imperato said, “I grew up working behind the retail counter in my family’s police equipment shop in lower Manhattan. Since then, I have always had a profound respect for all law enforcement. Receiving this award from an esteemed organization representing New York City’s finest from 37 different ethnic backgrounds is a very special honor. I conceived of Henry’s Guns For Great Causes some 20 years ago after surviving some difficult times, feeling blessed and grateful. Giving back will always be part of Henry Repeating Arms’ DNA.”

The NYPD COPS unites various NYPD fraternal and religious societies to recognize notable contributions to the community. Its Humanitarian Award is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to charitable work and support for law enforcement.

For more information about Guns For Great Causes and Henry Repeating Arms, please visit henryusa.com/guns-for-great-causes .

