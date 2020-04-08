Big Horn Armory (BHA) retains FMJ marketing

FMJ Marketing will assist BHA with its marketing and sales efforts.

CODY, Wyo.– Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has retained FMJ Marketing to assist with its marketing and sales efforts, including sales management, advertising, and media relations. This will be in tandem to the efforts of BHA’s PR Firm Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM).

“As a big bore fan and lever-action hunter, I’m excited to be working with the teams at BHA and LBM to help spread awareness about this great American firearms manufacturer out of Wyoming,” commented Matt Foster of FMJ Marketing.

Based in Oregon, FMJ Marketing integrates all facets of marketing for hunting and shooting sports companies, offering marketing strategy, branding and positioning, product development, marketing communications, media relations, and event planning. Foster has had a 20+ year career as a shooting sports industry professional. His experience includes management of all facets of marketing at Gerber, Warne Scope Mounts, Marlin Firearms and Safariland Firearms Accessories (Break-Free, B-Square, KleenBore, and SpeedFeed).

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.