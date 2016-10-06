Savage Arms offers several rifle configurations in the popular 338 Federal Caliber

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Since its introduction in 2006, the 338 Federal has established itself has an extremely versatile, high-performance big game cartridge. These qualities have inspired Savage Arms to chamber six of its most popular big game rifles in the caliber. They include the 11 Long Range Hunter, 11 Hog Hunter, 16 FCSS, 16 Bear Hunter, 11 Trophy Hunter XP and 16 Trophy Hunter XP. These firearm options are currently shipping to dealers.

Built on the .308 case and “necked-up” to hold a .338 diameter bullet, this load offers hunters a faster muzzle velocity than the 308 Win. but with a heavier bullet. As a result, the short-action cartridge provides magnum energy for devastating performance on game, without magnum recoil.

Features & Benefits

• Short-action 338 Federal chambering

• Higher muzzle velocity than the 308 Win. with a .338 diameter bullet

• Devastating terminal performance with less felt recoil than typical magnum calibers

• Available in six of Savage Arms’ most popular big game rifle platforms

Part No. / Description / MSRP

22450 / 11 Long Range Hunter, 338 Federal / $1,104

22455 / 11 Hog Hunter, 338 Federal / $560

22453 / 16 FCSS, 338 Federal / $885

22454 / 16 Bear Hunter, 338 Federal / $1,035

22451 / 11 Trophy Hunter XP, 338 Federal / $612

22452 / 16 Trophy Hunter XP, 338 Federal / $740

Savage Arms is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. To learn more about Savage Arms, visit www.savagearms.com.

