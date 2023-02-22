Beretta USA delivers Sako TRG M10 rifles to NYPD Emergency Service Unit

ACCOKEEK, Md., — Beretta USA, a member of the BDT - Beretta Defense Technologies alliance, announced the delivery to NYPD of several Sako TRG M10 multi-caliber sniper systems to support the mission of its Emergency Service Unit (ESU). Beretta USA will also provide armorer training.

“It has been a privilege to work with such an outstanding team of professionals to develop the best configuration for their needs”, said Stefano Itri, Vice President of International Sales & BDT USA, “Beretta USA is honored to support the NYPD in its critical mission to guarantee the daily safety of the New York City community for the coming years.”

“We are honored that the NYPD, the world renowned law enforcement agency, has selected our rifle to meet its exacting requirements”, said Raimo Karjalainen, CEO of Sako Ltd., manufacturer of the rifles, “the US market is extremely demanding, and we are proud that our products continue to excel in the service of its professionals”.

Born from the needs of US special operation forces, the M10 is Sako’s latest iteration of its legendary TRG family, offering mission specific configurability and true multi-role capability in a single weapon system. It is a bolt-action, manually operated, magazine-fed, sniper weapon that can be set-up in hundreds of configurations due to it modular design and integrability with after-market components. Providing sub-MOA out-of-the-box accuracy from its cold hammer forged stainless steel barrel, the rifle features a precise yet robust two stage trigger, completely adjustable in both pull-weight and position.

About Beretta Defense Technologies:

BDT – Beretta Defense Technologies is the strategic alliance of Beretta Holding companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Sako, Steiner and Norma) that provide products and services to enable superior performance in the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and long-standing worldwide experiences allow BDT-member company products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. Together, they offer one of the most complete offerings in the industry: including various services, firearms, ammunition, optics and electro-optics as well as tactical clothing. BDT-member companies employ nearly 700 individuals within the United States with locations in Colorado, Ohio, Vermont, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Texas, Georgia and Virginia. For more information on BDT visit www.berettadefensetechnologies.com Beretta USA Corp.,17601 Beretta Drive, Accokeek, MD 20607