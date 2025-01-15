Introducing Tikka T3x/T1x Ace

PRESS RELEASE

RIIHIMAKI, Finland — The Tikka T3x/T1x Ace rifle series is here to revolutionize precision rifle shooting by offering a factory-built solution designed specifically for PRS Factory Division competitors and NRL competition.

There will be three different rifle models in Ace rifle series. Tikka T3x Ace Target for long-range shooting and competitions. The second model is Tikka T1x Ace Target. This is a long-awaited rimfire rifle, with an identical chassis to T3x Ace Target. The third model is Tikka T3x Ace Game, it’s a little bit lighter rifle with a shorter barrel and multiple caliber options. This opens many opportunities to use these rifles for different types of competitions based on competition rules and user preferences.

The Tikka T3x/T1x Ace is crafted to provide a seamless experience right out of the box, eliminating the need for aftermarket modifications while delivering outstanding precision, performance, and versatility. For those passionate about the pursuit of accuracy and excellence, this rifle is the perfect companion on and off the range. Every aspect of the rifle has been carefully engineered to ensure versatility, durability, and accuracy. This rifle series has two unique features, it has an interchangeable magwell that allows for the use of various magazine types in the rifle. The second one is that the stock is compatible for all T3, T3x and T1x barreled actions. This makes Tikka Ace the most compatible Tikka rifle yet, seamlessly integrating with both new and older models for unmatched versatility. This rifle symbolizes adaptability, allowing you to upgrade your current setup effortlessly. Whether you’re a seasoned sport shooter or a hunting enthusiast, this Tikka rifle ensures superior performance across a variety of conditions and uses.

According to Taneli Pokkinen Product Manager Commercial Rifles, “The Tikka Ace rifles were created with one purpose in mind: to help shooters achieve precision and performance without compromise. Whether you’re competing in PRS Factory Division or challenging yourself to push the limits of accuracy, the Ace rifles offer everything you need straight from the factory.”

Experience unparalleled precision with Tikka T3x Ace Target

The rifle designed with a passion for perfection. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort, while its durable construction guarantees reliability in any condition.

T3x Ace Target is crafted to meet the highest standards of precision and performance. The rifle’s heavy barrel is engineered to eliminate vibration and withstand heat, ensuring consistent accuracy during shooting stages. This design optimizes bullet velocity, providing flatter trajectories and better performance, especially over long distances.

The rifle’s adjustable rear stock enhances shooter comfort and stability through a personalized fit. It features customizable length of pull, cheek rest, and recoil pad adjustments. The skeletonized rear stock supports additional weights for increased stability, while an adjustable, ambidextrous thumb rest offers optimal control and performance. The standard pistol grip is adjustable in angle and position, ensuring a comfortable shooting position and optimal distance to the trigger. The grip is AR-compatible, allowing for customizable options.

Ace Target also features a high-capacity, 10-round metallic magazine designed for extended action with fewer reloads. This magazine ensures a seamless, uninterrupted shooting session, maintaining reliable feeding and structure even if dropped. The magazine release button is integrated into the trigger guard for intuitive changes.

Equipped with multiple advanced handguard attachment points like M-LOK, 20 MOA Picatinny, and Arca-Swiss RRS® rail, the rifle allows for versatile accessory mounting. Users can easily attach bipods, tripods, flashlights, and other tactical equipment, providing flexibility for various shooting needs and scenarios. This also makes it possible to attach additional weights, enhancing stability and performance. The rifle is compatible with a wide range of both proprietary and third-party accessories, ensuring users can fully customize their setup to meet specific requirements and preferences. This extensive compatibility enhances the rifle’s versatility and performance.

Ace Target features a two-stage adjustable trigger, providing optimal ergonomics for different hand sizes. With an Allen key, users can adjust the weight-of-pull for a perfect fit. The trigger unit, assembled in a precisely machined aluminum frame, offers match-grade engagement. The two-stage feature allows for precise shooting by dividing the pull into two stages, helping shooters know exactly when the rifle will fire.

There is optional Cerakote coating which offers superior protection against corrosion and wear, enhancing its longevity and providing a sleek, professional look. This durable finish ensures the rifle can withstand harsh environmental conditions and rough handling.

Tikka T1x Target Rifle has redefined accuracy

Experience unmatched accuracy and reliability with the Tikka T1x Target rifle. This rifle offers exceptional accuracy for both beginners and professional shooters. It is perfect for honing your skills and mastering every shot and take part for rimfire rifle competitions.

The Tikka T1x Target rifle is built on the same chassis as the T3x Ace Target, making it the perfect pair for both practice and competition. This shared platform ensures that when you practice with the T1x, transitioning to the T3x Ace Target for competitions feels seamless and intuitive. The consistent feel and ergonomics between the two models allow shooters to develop muscle memory and precision that translates directly from practice to performance.

The Tikka T1x Target rifle stands out with its 45-degree bolt opening angle, which ensures easy and smooth operation. This design allows for faster and more efficient cycling, reducing the effort needed to load cartridges.

The rifle’s cross-over barrel is another distinctive feature, designed to enhance accuracy and reduce vibration. The free-floating, cold hammer-forged barrel eliminates vibration and withstands heat, ensuring precise shooting. It is always equipped with a muzzle thread, adding to its versatility.

Master the field with Tikka T3x Ace Game

Designed for both hunting and sport shooting, the Tikka T3x Ace Game rifle offers unmatched accuracy and adaptability. With a balanced design and precision engineering, it’s your go-to choice for success in the field and at the range.

The Tikka T3x Ace Game rifle is built on the same modular chassis as the T3x Ace Target, making it an ideal companion for both tactical precision shooting and hunting. The difference is that T3x Ace Game has a fluted medium contour barrel, which is light enough to make the rifle easy to carry during long hunts or competitions, with caliber options ranging from .223 Rem to .300 Win Mag. The rifle also features a 5/8”-24 muzzle thread.

Whether on the range or in the field, PRS competitors and long-range shooters alike will find in the T3x/T1x Ace rifles they can depend on. With the Tikka Ace rifles, precision shooting becomes more accessible than ever. Whether you are a seasoned competitor or a passionate long-range shooter, this rifle eliminates barriers and delivers unparalleled performance in every shot. By combining versatility, innovative design, and a focus on precision, the Tikka Ace offers an exceptional solution for those who demand the best from their equipment.

About SAKO

SAKO, the producer of Tikka rifles, is one the world’s most prestigious rifle and cartridge brands. Our acclaimed reputation, high quality products and credibility are rooted in our employees’ unique skills and pride in what they do.

Established in 1921, SAKO has an eventful history. First created to refurbish and service firearms for the Civil Guard in Finland, SAKO has played a key role in Finland’s defence and has been trusted supplier to dozens of defence departments around the world.

Over the years the company has consistently grown by focusing on production excellence, honoring its dedicated craftsman and personnel, and providing innovative solutions to shooters’ emerging needs.

For decades SAKO has developed world-class military, target and hunting rifles, as well as cartridges. By integrating its knowledge of both the rifle and cartridge production, SAKO brand can offer a shooter the unique advantages of uncompromising accuracy and reliability. Our main fields of operation include the design, production, marketing and global sales of military, hunting and sporting rifles as well as cartridges.

In 2000, SAKO joined Beretta Holding Group, a company with unique firearms traditions reaching all the way back to 1526. This cooperation provides SAKO with the unique capability to provide comprehensive, all-encompassing solutions and systems for our customers.

Now SAKO looks ahead more confidently than ever. We proudly carry on the rifle manufacturing knowledge and skills, with the utmost respect towards the surrounding nature.

www.tikka.global

