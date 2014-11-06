NRA Line of Duty Death Benefit Increases

The National Rifle Association is increasing its Line of Duty Death benefit from $25,000 to $35,000. This benefit is automatically available to any current NRA Member, who is also a public law enforcement officer and is killed in the line of duty.

“America’s brave law enforcement officers get up every day, strap on a gun, and put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities and families,” said Wayne LaPierre, EVP and CEO of the NRA. “They are the good guys who are there for us. The 5 million men and women of the NRA proudly stand with them and their families.”



Started well over 20 years ago, the Line of Duty Death benefit is extended to the survivor(s) of the officer’s family. It requires no additional effort on the part of any officer, as employment as a public law enforcement officer will be validated at the time of the claim.

“I hope we never lose another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” said NRA Law Enforcement Director Glen Hoyer. “God forbid it happens, but if it does, the NRA wants to be there to help the family of the fallen officer.”

NRA’s Law Enforcement Division was launched in 1960 to provide the law enforcement community with a means to certify law enforcement firearm instructors. Since then, their activities have expanded to include competition, as a direct extension of training, as well as, other assistance to law enforcement and military.

The NRA, as an organization, has been providing firearms training, competition, and safety programs since its inception in 1871.The Law Enforcement Division (LED) of the NRA was established in 1960 specifically to provide the law enforcement community with a means to certify law enforcement firearm instructors.We also offer law enforcement firearm competitions, as we believe competition is a direct extension of training. Since 1962 we have conducted the National Police Shooting Championships, as they are known today.In 2008, we began an exciting new multi-gun law enforcement competition called the Tactical Police Competition, or TPC.The Law Enforcement Division is here to assist the law enforcement and military in any capacity it can.