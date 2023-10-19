Smith & Wesson introduces all-new RESPONSE PCC

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announces the release of its new pistol caliber carbine, the S&W® Response™.

This exciting new offering is Smith & Wesson’s first MSR-style PCC, which makes it easily compatible with many existing MSR parts and accessories. Chambered in 9mm, the Response has a 23+1 capacity out of the box and ships with two 23-round M&P double-stack magazines. The premier feature of this new carbine is rooted in its innovative and easy-to-install FLEXMAGTM System. Its design consists of interchangeable magwell adaptors that allow the firearm to operate using a variety of S&W and other manufacturer magazines. Included with the Response are two FLEXMAG kits that are compatible with either M&P double-stack or G17® /G19® magazines.

Loaded with features, the Response has a 16.5” threaded barrel, polymer handguard with Picatinny-style rail and M-LOK® slots, MAGPUL® MOE SL stock, flat face trigger, and an M&P® grip with four interchangeable palmswell adapters. It has an overall length of 35-3/8 inches fully extended and weighs just under 6.0 pounds.

“The Smith & Wesson Response is our solution for the PCC shooter that enjoys MSR platforms and prefers interfacing capabilities with various pistol magazines available in the market today. Its compatibility with the vast network of MSR aftermarket accessories allows the user to easily customize the Response to their specific preferences and needs. Smith & Wesson listened to the consumer and our goal was to deliver a completely versatile pistol caliber carbine that would be a perfect companion to your sidearm. This design is our response,” said John Myles, Senior Product Manager.

The new Smith & Wesson Response is built on a platform to optimize the user’s needs and breaks barriers for those looking to enter the PCC market. Embrace adaptability with the Smith & Wesson Response. MSRP $799.

For more information on the S&W® Response, visit https://go.lexipol.com/?target=lnk_rSjGSyQPGPpDzFvy.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

Smith & Wesson, M&P, Response, FLEXMAG, and S&W names and logos are trademarks of Smith & Wesson Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2023 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. All rights reserved. MAGPUL and M-LOK are trademarks of Magpul Industries Corp. G17 and G19 are registered trademarks of Glock Inc. Smith & Wesson Inc. is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way connected with Glock, Inc. Any use of their trademark, brand, or logo with the product or product packaging is solely for the purpose of identifying the product’s capabilities and/or functions.