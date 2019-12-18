TALO Exclusive - Walther Q4 Tac Pro in Coyote Tan Now Shipping!

Adaptable. Efficient. The perfect integration of both professional and tactical dynamics now available in Coyote Tan. The Q4 Tac Pro is unparalleled proficiency in a platform designed to meet your individual needs, featuring exclusive Walther Performance magwell and 3 magazines with +2 aluminum extensions.

Time-tested performance meets technological precision with the Q4 Tac series handguns by Walther. Optic-equipped handguns have undoubtedly grown in popularity over the last few years. With practice, the right optic can help you become a faster and more efficient shooter. The Q4 Tac is uniquely designed to give you the flexibility you need to swap from iron sights to optics easily. Built for right and left-handed shooters, the Q4 Tac Pro M2 features an ambidextrous slide stop and reversible button-style magazine release!

The Q4 Tac Pro provides unmatched compatibility with the most efficient defense tools available today, allowing for the latest advances in both suppressors and slide-mounted red dots. Pairing these features with unparalleled ergonomics, superb quick-defense trigger, and lifetime warranty make the Q4 Tac Pro one of the most versatile pistols on the market. Experience for yourself why the Q4 Tac is the ultimate handgun for shooters who seek nothing less than the best.

About Walther

Walther is the performance leader in the firearms industry. Renowned throughout the world for its innovation since Carl Walther and his son, Fritz, created the first blow-back semi-automatic pistol in 1908. Today, the innovative spirit builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun with the PPK series by creating the PPQ, PPS and Q5 Match Steel Frame series. Military, Police, and other government security groups in every country of the world have relied on the high-quality craftsmanship and rugged durability of Walther products. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther success. In the future Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in design and production of firearms.