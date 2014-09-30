CMC Government Supply is an Authorized Benelli Law Enforcement distributor. Many Agencies and Departments choose Benelli and CMC Government Supply, the headquarters for tactical shotguns. CMC’s experience coupled with Benelli’s reliable products can assist Law Enforcement Departments and Agencies in getting the best Tactical Shotgun available, the Benelli M4.

The Benelli M4 11721 Semi Auto Tactical Shotgun for Law Enforcement is CMC’s most popular and best selling tactical shotgun for law enforcement officers. The semi automatic shotgun is a no-nonsense shotgun that the US Marines, police and military the world over reach for when the going gets tough. The M4 11721 comes with matte black collapsible pistol grip stock and ghost-ring sights. The M4 series is a shotgun you can bet your department’s life on. The M4 is reliable for safety, function and performance.

This model M4 Tactical comes standard with a Picatinny rail for optics, a fully adjustable ghost-ring rear sight and fixed-blade front sight and a black synthetic pistol-grip style stock. An optional collapsible or the standard stock is also available.

Its unique Auto Regulating Gas Operated (A.R.G.O.) system developed by Benelli engineers has dual stainless steel, self-cleaning pistons located just ahead of the chamber that operate directly against the bolt assembly.

Accessories include a two round magazine extension tube and a case or gun sock. This weapon is only available for purchase to law enforcement officers and CMC has special pricing for law enforcement agencies. Contact CMC Government Supply for information and pricing on this tactical shotgun.

