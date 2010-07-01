Bruce Power Canada Sweeps the 2010 US National SWAT Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma— The Bruce Power Nuclear Response team from Ontario, Canada prevailed again, earning first place in all eight live-fire stages at the US National SWAT Championships in Tulsa last week.

The difficult stages and unforgiving heat made the 2010 competition the most challenging in USNSC history. Although Bruce Power was the clear front-runner, the positioning for places two through seven were decided by the last event, the Taser Team Takedown. San Antonio SWAT edged Zurich, Switzerland by a single point for second place and also won the coveted invitation and all expense paid trip to compete in Germany’s 2011 Counter Terror Competition. LaPlata County, CO won the On Call Championship Cup while Oklahoma County won the Oklahoma Cup. The quality of this year’s competitors was evident with just 10 points difference between second and sixth place.

Detailed results of the 2010 USNSC can be found at http://nationalswatchampionships.com/results.php.

The USNSC and USSSC is owned and managed by Advanced SWAT Training, LLC, an Arizona company specializing in tactical team training law enforcement and military agencies.