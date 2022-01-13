VirTra receives orders from two foreign countries totaling $2.7 million

TEMPE, Ariz. —VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has received two foreign country orders totaling $2.7 million: one for $1.6 million and another for $1.1 million. Both orders are for simulators, software, content and associated training tools.

Both purchase orders include the delivery of multiple simulators (V-300®, V-ST PRO®, V-300 4K and dual-screen V-ST® PRO 4K), Threat-Fire® real-world consequence devices, drop-in weapon recoil kits, and other integrated tools designed for enhanced realism needed for effective training. The orders include installation and training courses to facilitate the operation of each simulator and its accessories.

“These follow-on orders in each country substantiate our training efficacy and functionality. VirTra is honored to set the standard of training for law enforcement and military in these foreign countries,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra. “We hope that by providing valuable training tools, more communities around the world can become safer for both officers and citizens alike.”

The first order is planned to be delivered in early 2022 and the second order is expected to be delivered in spring 2022. Neither of these orders are related to the recent standing offer awarded to VirTra by the government of Canada.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.