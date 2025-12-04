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VirTra

VirTra takes pride in creating unique training solutions that help keep military and police officers safe. We are obsessed with making sure every detail of our scenarios not only makes sense for training but also has the quality and realism needed to train your team to the highest level of preparedness. This attention to detail includes our portable single-screen simulator up to our industry-leading V-300® LE 300 degree judgmental use of force simulator.

If you are interested in grant eligible products, please visit our Training Simulators grant assistance page for more information.
Address: 295 E. Corporate Place
Zip Code: 85225
Location: CHANDLER, Arizona
Main Phone Number: 480-968-1488
Contact email: sales@virtra.com
Training Simulators Firearms Training Training & Education Virtual Reality Training De-Escalation
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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VirTra V-VICTA® Special Populations – Autism
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VirTra V-Marksmanship Firearms Training Simulation
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VirTra V-XR® Extended Reality Headset
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VirTra V-XR® Extended Reality Headset
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VirTra V-XR® Extended Reality Headset
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VirTra V-Marksmanship Firearms Training Simulation
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VirTra V-Marksmanship Firearms Training Simulation
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VirTra V-VICTA® Red Dot Optic Transition and Sustainment
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VirTra V-180® The Original Immersive Judgment Training Simulator
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VirTra V-100 Next Generation Portable Virtual Training Simulator
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VirTra V-300® The Original Immersive Judgment Training Simulator
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
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De-escalation training scenarios to increase officer and community safety
Request Grant Assistance
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VirTra V-100 Next Generation Portable Virtual Training Simulator
Request Grant Assistance
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V-VICTA®: Certified Curriculum that Teaches, Trains and Sustains Officers
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Recoil Kits: Realistic, Tetherless Recoil Kits Maximize Training
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Less-Lethal Kits: TASER and OC Teach De-Escalation and Less-Lethal
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VirTra V-300® The Original Immersive Judgment Training Simulator
Request Grant Assistance
ARTICLES
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Training Simulators
Inside VirTra’s training ecosystem: Why agencies must rethink simulation
December 04, 2025 01:13 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
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Police Training
On-demand: Training the brain: Turning stress science into automatic performance
November 14, 2025 06:07 PM
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Police Training
On-demand webinar: Honest accountability: Training and human capability matter
July 23, 2025 07:36 PM
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Firearms Training
Getting started with pistol red dot sights: Benefits, drawbacks and training tips
January 17, 2025 01:42 PM
VIDEOS
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VirTra - Made in America
October 10, 2024 01:38 PM
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VirTra - Officer Insights: First Impression
March 29, 2024 11:21 AM
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Haley Strategic Powered by VirTra
January 11, 2024 11:02 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Virtual Reality
VirTra showcases reality training and immersive simulators at SHOT Show 2025
January 21, 2025 12:16 PM
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Virtual Training
VirTra appoints retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais and Georgia POST Executive Director Mike Ayers to Board of Directors
October 31, 2024 03:51 PM
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Training Simulators
VirTra appoints Brandon Cox as Chief Technology Officer
August 07, 2024 01:52 PM
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Training Simulators
VirTra simulators approved for DOD-funded research projects
June 13, 2024 03:47 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Virtual Reality
How to buy virtual reality training (eBook)
January 17, 2025 04:30 PM
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Training Simulators
How to buy training simulators (eBook)
June 18, 2024 09:19 AM
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Firearms Training
How to buy firearms training equipment (eBook)
June 12, 2024 05:05 PM
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Training
Complete guide: How to buy training products
April 17, 2024 10:21 AM