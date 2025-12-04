VirTra takes pride in creating unique training solutions that help keep military and police officers safe. We are obsessed with making sure every detail of our scenarios not only makes sense for training but also has the quality and realism needed to train your team to the highest level of preparedness. This attention to detail includes our portable single-screen simulator up to our industry-leading V-300® LE 300 degree judgmental use of force simulator.
If you are interested in grant eligible products, please visit our Training Simulators grant assistance page for more information.
If you are interested in grant eligible products, please visit our Training Simulators grant assistance page for more information.
Address: 295 E. Corporate Place
Zip Code: 85225
Location: CHANDLER, Arizona
Main Phone Number: 480-968-1488
Contact email: sales@virtra.com
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January 21, 2025 12:16 PM
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VirTra appoints retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais and Georgia POST Executive Director Mike Ayers to Board of Directors
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