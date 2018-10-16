Cradlepoint LTE network solutions certified FirstNet Ready™ — delivering secure and resilient branch, mobile, and IoT connectivity to first responder organizations

Cradlepoint’s new FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module for compatible IBR and AER Series 4G LTE Router solutions receives FirstNet certification and approval

LAS VEGAS — Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced, at the annual Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International (APCO) show in Las Vegas, its MC400 Modem Module has received FirstNet Ready™ status and approval – joining FirstNet’s nationwide LTE ecosystem for first responder solutions.

The device certification is for a new version of Cradlepoint’s field-upgradeable MC400 Modem Module, a plug-in 4G LTE modem for compatible IBR and AER series router solutions. This modular approach enables Cradlepoint to deliver FirstNet Ready™ solutions – both to new as well as existing customers – that address a broad set of first responder connectivity challenges, including distributed sites, vehicles, mobile command centers, and an array of in-vehicle and in-the-field IoT devices such as sensors, cameras, drones and robots.

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America’s public safety. It helps first responders connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency. Being built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a long overdue and much-needed technology upgrade. It helps to improve first responders’ efficiency, safety and response times by enabling better field and inter-agency coordination using new connected devices and applications.

“We’re pleased to welcome Cradlepoint to the FirstNet ecosystem, giving first responders access to more trusted solutions that they can use on their network,” said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T-FirstNet. “Cradlepoint’s FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module will continue to expand first responders’ capabilities, improve their operational effectiveness and increase their situational awareness to help keep them safe.”

Over 2,000 public safety organizations, including first responders within 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint 4G LTE network solutions to provide mission-critical connectivity and security for fixed site, vehicle, and IoT networks. By developing a new FirstNet Ready™ version of its plug-in, MC400 Modem Module, Cradlepoint brings FirstNet reliability and capabilities to new and existing first responder customers. All MC400-equipped IBR and AER series LTE routers support FirstNet’s critical functionality as well as public safety’s Band 14 spectrum. The certification process included hundreds of testing hours that cover a wide range of functional aspects, from security and durability to network impacts.

“FirstNet is a game-changer for LA County’s first responders and how we use connected technology to protect and serve our communities more effectively while improving the efficiency and safety of our men and women in uniform,” said Battalion Chief Kyle Zuniga, with LA-RICS. “To take full advantage of FirstNet’s priority, preemption and Band 14 capabilities across our operational area – from vehicles with cameras, sensors and computing devices to drones, robots, and surveillance systems, and even stations – we need a variety of FirstNet Ready router solutions for mobile, IoT and fixed site deployments.”

“Cradlepoint’s new FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modular Modem provides us with a simple way to field-upgrade existing Cradlepoint solutions in our fleet to support FirstNet when we are ready. We also value the dual-modem capability that allows us to utilize FirstNet alongside other carrier connections,” said Battalion Chief Dale Rolfson, IT Manager with the Indianapolis Fire Department. “The Cradlepoint solutions have offered us the stability we’ve never had — and with NetCloud Manager, my team can manage and troubleshoot our mobile networks remotely — keeping our firefighters and vehicles always connected and ready for action.”

“Cradlepoint has a long-standing commitment to ‘Connect and Serve’ the first responder community with police, fire or EMS customers now spanning all 50 states and several U.S. territories,” said George Mulhern, Cradlepoint CEO, and chairman. “Achieving FirstNet Ready™ status for our portfolio of MC400-compatible network solutions continues this commitment and allows us to extend the benefits of FirstNet to both new and existing first responder customers with an easy-to-buy and easy-to-field-upgrade approach.”

The FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module, model number MC400-600M-C-AT is available now for NetCloud Solution Packages of compatible IBR and AER series LTE routers.

Compatible Cradlepoint router platforms for the FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module include:

IBR1700 Series: a ruggedized, all-in-one mobile router and connectivity hub that is purpose-built for in-vehicle and mobile command center deployments. It includes an MC400 module slot and an embedded LTE modem (600Mbps), tri-radio concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi, 5 switched Gigabit Ethernet ports, precision GPS/GNSS with dead reckoning, OBD-II connection for onboard vehicle diagnostics, and USB, serial and GPIO ports for IoT and vehicle integrations.

a ruggedized, all-in-one mobile router and connectivity hub that is purpose-built for in-vehicle and mobile command center deployments. It includes an MC400 module slot and an embedded LTE modem (600Mbps), tri-radio concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi, 5 switched Gigabit Ethernet ports, precision GPS/GNSS with dead reckoning, OBD-II connection for onboard vehicle diagnostics, and USB, serial and GPIO ports for IoT and vehicle integrations. IBR900 and IBR1100 Series: a ruggedized, compact mobile router that is purpose-built for in-vehicle connectivity and in the field IoT deployments. It includes an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, dual concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and two Gigabit Ethernet port, and active GPS. An expansion dock accommodates a FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module and as well as two 10/100 Ethernet and GPIO ports for the IBR900.

a ruggedized, compact mobile router that is purpose-built for in-vehicle connectivity and in the field IoT deployments. It includes an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, dual concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and two Gigabit Ethernet port, and active GPS. An expansion dock accommodates a FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module and as well as two 10/100 Ethernet and GPIO ports for the IBR900. IBR600C Series: a low-cost, semi-ruggedized, and compact IoT gateway with an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, Wi-Fi and a Gigabit Ethernet port, and passive GPS. An expansion dock accommodates a FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module and as well as two 10/100 Ethernet and GPIO ports.

a low-cost, semi-ruggedized, and compact IoT gateway with an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, Wi-Fi and a Gigabit Ethernet port, and passive GPS. An expansion dock accommodates a FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module and as well as two 10/100 Ethernet and GPIO ports. AER1600 and AER2200 Series: all-in-one branch routers with an MC400 module slot and embedded LTE modem (600Mbps), dual concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi, and up to 10 switched Gigabit Ethernet ports with power over Ethernet support.

All Cradlepoint routers are part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud, which provides cloud-based management, edge routing, and security services, as well as SD-WAN functionality. NetCloud enables first responder organizations to deploy FirstNet concurrent with a second commercial LTE connection on any U.S. mobile network and then utilize SD-WAN to control the flow of applications between them. This approach provides maximum resiliency for critical applications. From a security perspective, unified edge security enables direct Internet access while protecting users and devices from Internet-borne threats, and NetCloud Perimeter provides secure device-to-cloud connectivity for sensors, cameras, drones, and other in-vehicle or in-the-field IoT devices that first responders depend on to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint Elastic Edge™ vision—powered by NetCloud services—provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with resiliency, security, and control. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.