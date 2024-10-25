Lexipol and First Responder Wellness partner to enhance mental health support for public safety personnel

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS — Lexipol, the leader in solutions that enhance performance excellence in public safety, is proud to announce a new partnership with First Responder Wellness (FRW). This collaboration aims to enhance mental health support for first responders by integrating Lexipol’s clinician and peer support training with FRW’s residential treatment services for public safety personnel in need of specialized care.

The partnership focuses on a shared mission: addressing the urgent need for effective, research-backed mental health treatment for public safety personnel. Nationwide, first responders face not only the physical demands of the job but also mental health challenges that result from exposure to trauma and critical incidents, with 85% of personnel experiencing symptoms related to mental health conditions. Together, Lexipol and FRW are committed to delivering the best possible support to meet the distinct needs of this critical workforce, enhancing both mental well-being and operational readiness.

“First Responder Wellness has worked to earn a reputation for providing high-quality care for first responders, and going beyond the surface to make a real difference,” says Dr. David Black, president of Wellness Solutions for Lexipol. “Clinicians have historically had limited options for ‘culturally relevant’ training to serve public safety professionals. And public safety personnel struggle to access trusted inpatient treatment specialized for their needs. We are thrilled to be partnering with FRW to close these gaps and further support the mental well-being of our nation’s heroes.”

Through the partnership, FRW will make Lexipol’s Clinician Training and Certification available to their national network of clinicians who provide treatment to first responders, encouraging their clinicians to become certified in treating public safety personnel. In turn, Lexipol will include information about inpatient treatment and ways to access FRW programs in the Cordico wellness app, which is used by first responders in more than 1,200 agencies.

“First Responder Wellness is focused exclusively on the needs of public safety personnel, and approximately 90% of those treated in our programs return to work,” says Dr. Stephen Odom, founder and chief clinical officer of First Responder Wellness.

For more information about Lexipol, visit https://www.lexipol.com. For more information about First Responder Wellness, visit https://www.firstresponder-wellness.com/.

About Lexipol

For more than 20 years, Lexipol has been ensuring the well-being and effectiveness of the people who safeguard our communities — public safety professionals, first responders and local government employees. We’re the unquestioned leader in solutions that drive performance excellence in public safety agencies, enhance first responder well-being and readiness to serve, and engage community members through transparency, accountability and trust. Serving more than 2 million public safety and government professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities, Lexipol provides predictive insights into all areas of agency operations and empowers leaders with the solutions they need to optimally train, develop and prepare their personnel. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

About First Responder Wellness

First Responder Wellness helps public safety professionals recover from trauma while improving their overall well-being. The company is committed to providing confidential, trusted, and effective treatment to ensure clients have a safe transition back to their careers and personal lives, while incorporating family support. First Responder Wellness has a 90% return to work rate and a 65% decrease in post-traumatic stress symptoms for clients that complete the long-term treatment program (60-90 days, 45-day minimum). Their comprehensive inpatient/outpatient behavioral health treatment program is exclusively for public safety professionals to treat post-traumatic stress, alcohol, addiction, anxiety, and depression. The company holds the title of a vetted and approved treatment program by the Fraternal Order of Police and works with hundreds of federal, state, county, and city public safety agencies across the county.