Life Line Screening and Lexipol partner to provide agency members with access to stroke risk and heart health screenings

PRESS RELEASE

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Life Line Screening, a nationwide provider of preventive health screenings focused on cardiovascular disease and stroke risk, announced today a new partnership with Lexipol, a leading provider of solutions that enhance performance excellence in public safety. Under this agreement, Life Line Screening will serve as Lexipol’s exclusive provider of preventive health screenings, enabling agencies that subscribe to Lexipol’s wellness solution to proactively monitor their members’ risks for stroke, cardiovascular disease, chronic disease, and cortisol levels.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the US 1 , and at fifth place stroke isn’t far behind. 2 In first responders, these risks are even greater due to the stressful nature of the work, exposure to toxins like smoke, and lack of sleep from irregular and demanding shift schedules. The good news is, an estimated 80% of stroke and cardiovascular disease can be prevented. 3 This is where preventive health screenings like those Life Line Screening offers can provide tremendous value.

Matt Miller, CEO of Life Line Screening, stated, “We’re thrilled that Lexipol chose to partner with Life Line Screening to provide our vital cardiovascular and other chronic disease screenings designed for their members. This partnership demonstrates Lexipol’s dedication to the health and longevity of each of its members, as well as their commitment to enabling them to continue to serve their communities without being impacted by preventable health issues.”

Through the partnership, Lexipol wellness customers will have access to an exclusive package of preventive health screenings, covering carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, atrial fibrillation, and elevated cortisol. Screenings are quick, non-invasive, and painless and provide an efficient way to prioritize health and leverage the value of early detection.

“Public safety professionals give so much of themselves in service to others, often at the expense of their own health,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan. “At Lexipol, we believe that protecting those who protect us starts with proactive wellness. This partnership with Life Line Screening underscores our mutual commitment to supporting the long-term health of first responders by giving agencies access to the tools they need to detect risks early and take meaningful action.”

Learn more about Life Line Screening and Lexipol .

About Life Line Screening

Established in 1993, Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading provider of community-based preventive health screenings. We have empowered more than 11 million people to understand their health risks and take proactive steps toward maintaining their well-being. Life Line Screening serves over 15,000 locations across the US. For more information visit www.lifelinescreening.com .