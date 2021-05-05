What is Family First?

A collection of stories and science, designed to prepare officers and their families for the realities of the profession on mental health.

What to Expect

The Family First initiative, launched in May for Mental Health Awareness month, sets out to educate and prepare the families of Law Enforcement. All trainings and stories will have highly tactical tips for families and officers to better communicate and understand each other.

Documentary Videos

There are so many people that have struggled, and conquered. Their bravery to share their story in a sole effort to help others, speaks to the reason they joined public safety. We encourage you to watch.

For more information, visit AXON’s website: https://www.axon.com/aid/family-first

Register for Family First Webinar by AXON on May 26th.

FOR IMMEDIATE HELP

If you need help right now, please call suicide prevention at 800.273.8255

