The First Responder Project announces its 5th annual ‘Bearing the Burden Summit: Reconciling the Invisible’

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of National First Responder Day, the First Responder Project proudly announces its 5th Annual “Bearing the Burden Summit: Reconciling the Invisible.”

This full-day no-cost summit will take place on Sept 19, 2024 at the University of North Florida and is open to all first responders, their loved ones, and specialized clinicians. This year’s new format addresses provocative and evocative topics that bring to light the wear-and-tear of emergency service occupations.

Unique delivery method

This summit deviates from a traditional presentation-style format to provide a meaningful interpersonal experience that fosters insight and motivation to help first responders improve the quality of their personal and professional lives. First Responder Project has a cadre of seasoned first responders and clinicians who have created interactive workshops that utilize written, spoken, and creative expression to create shared meaning. Attendees have time to network between sessions and build relationships that provide opportunity for peer support mutual aid.

Transformative curriculum

Attendees will have a choice among 3 topics for each of the 4 ninety-minute workshops.

Attendees will engage in highly interactive and solution-focused sessions such as:

Reconciling accumulated exposure to tragedy, threat, transgression, and moral injury

Navigating the balance between protecting and enabling at-risk co-workers

Enhancing one’s emotional bandwidth to deter mental ambush

Rebuilding compassion, patience, and empathy in off-duty settings

Developing an anti-complacency mindset to respond instead of react



Join us

Register today to secure your spot at this important collaborative and impactful Summit.

For more information, visit FirstResponderProject.org or follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frps-5th-annual-bearing-the-burden-summit-reconciling-the-invisible-tickets-945452282227?aff=oddtdtcreator

You can also contact FRP at: The FirstResponderProject@gmail.com.

About First Responder Project, Inc.