The First Responder Project announces its 5th annual ‘Bearing the Burden Summit: Reconciling the Invisible’
Live in-person special topics workshops for first responders, family members, and first responder clinicians
PRESS RELEASE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of National First Responder Day, the First Responder Project proudly announces its 5th Annual “Bearing the Burden Summit: Reconciling the Invisible.”
This full-day no-cost summit will take place on Sept 19, 2024 at the University of North Florida and is open to all first responders, their loved ones, and specialized clinicians. This year’s new format addresses provocative and evocative topics that bring to light the wear-and-tear of emergency service occupations.
Unique delivery method
This summit deviates from a traditional presentation-style format to provide a meaningful interpersonal experience that fosters insight and motivation to help first responders improve the quality of their personal and professional lives. First Responder Project has a cadre of seasoned first responders and clinicians who have created interactive workshops that utilize written, spoken, and creative expression to create shared meaning. Attendees have time to network between sessions and build relationships that provide opportunity for peer support mutual aid.
Transformative curriculum
Attendees will have a choice among 3 topics for each of the 4 ninety-minute workshops.
Attendees will engage in highly interactive and solution-focused sessions such as:
- Reconciling accumulated exposure to tragedy, threat, transgression, and moral injury
- Navigating the balance between protecting and enabling at-risk co-workers
- Enhancing one’s emotional bandwidth to deter mental ambush
- Rebuilding compassion, patience, and empathy in off-duty settings
- Developing an anti-complacency mindset to respond instead of react
Join us
Register today to secure your spot at this important collaborative and impactful Summit.
For more information, visit FirstResponderProject.org or follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frps-5th-annual-bearing-the-burden-summit-reconciling-the-invisible-tickets-945452282227?aff=oddtdtcreator
You can also contact FRP at: The FirstResponderProject@gmail.com.
About First Responder Project, Inc.
Founded by Dr. Tracy S. Hejmanowski, First Responder Project has been providing recalibration retreats, mental health summits, behavioral health consultation, and peer support training since 2020. These innovative programs have placed humanity and camaraderie at the forefront to restore quality of life for first responders and their loved ones across all lines of public safety and service. For more information, visit: FirstResponderProject.org