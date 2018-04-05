C.O.P.S. holds National Golf Tournament “Fore Survivors”

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) will hold their National Golf Tournament on August 5, 2018 at Old Kinderhook Golf Resort in Camdenton, MO.

The format is a four-person scramble with shotgun start beginning at 11 a.m. Players will play 18 holes of golf at a world-class golf resort, receive on-course beverages and snacks, great prizes and raffles, a delicious dinner and a chance to bid on unique items at the silent auction.

All proceeds from this event are earmarked to underwrite the C.O.P.S. Hands-On Programs. $500 per team (4 Person Scramble), Shotgun start at 11a.m., Boxed Lunch, Dinner and Silent Auction following golf.

To register for this event, please visit the C.O.P.S. website:

https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/nationalgolf.html

About Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Concerns of Police Survivors is a nationwide not-for-profit organization whose mission has always been to rebuild the shattered lives of law enforcement survivors. With 55 Chapters across the country, members of C.O.P.S. are prepared to help survivors when they need it - where they need it. C.O.P.S. has a membership comprised of more than 47,000 people who have identified themselves as survivors nationwide.