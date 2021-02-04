National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announces December 2020 Officers of the Month

Team of six officers recognized for their quick thinking and brave actions as a bomb threat became a reality in downtown Nashville, Tenn. (Courtesy photo)

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce that the December Officers of the Month are Nashville (TN) Metro Police Department’s Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer Tylor Luellen, Sergeant Timothy B. Miller, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Amanda Topping, and Officer James Wells.

The officers, now known as the “Nashville 6,” initially responded to reports of shots fired in the downtown area of Nashville at approximately 6:30 am on December 25, 2020. On arrival, they encountered a recreational vehicle centrally parked broadcasting a warning message, “if you can hear this message, evacuate now.” The officers quickly took to evacuation of the nearby buildings, where some residents were found.

“They immediately began knocking on doors, not knowing when the bomb would go off,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a press conference several days later. “They didn’t think of themselves...they thought of the citizens of Nashville. They saved lives today, and their heroism should be noted.”

While the bomb caused significant damage to the buildings and establishments in the usually busy downtown area, no fatalities resulted. Three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

“The selflessness and bravery these officers exhibited in the face of such an ominous threat is more than admirable. I am beyond proud to recognize the Nashville 6 with our Officers of the Month award,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

“Their calm actions, bravery, and heroism on Christmas morning on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville were of the caliber that all law enforcement members across our nation should aspire,” shared Chief Drake.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

