National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to honor Black LE trailblazers during Black History Month

In partnership with the National Black Police Association, a dynamic series of blog articles “Black Trailblazers in Blue,” will celebrate the triumphs of Black leaders in law enforcement.

WASHINGTON — Throughout the month of February, the National Law Enforcement Museum Blog, On the Beat, will feature the stories of 28 black law enforcement leaders and highlight their contributions to the profession. The blog series, “Black Trailblazers in Blue,” will pull stories from history as well as current affairs, featuring individuals who shaped the practice of policing as well as groups who made – or continually make – a contribution to the profession.

Throughout Black History Month, these stories will bring to light some unknown figures whose impact reverberated or provide unknown details about well-known players in the law enforcement field.

“At the National Law Enforcement Museum, we seek to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community. We are eager to share these stories of black trailblazers in law enforcement, and we are honored to partner with the National Black Police Association to bring these meaningful stories to light,” states Marcia Ferranto, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO.

“We feel strongly that our members and supporters will find these eye-opening and insightful stories of Black leaders in law enforcement as inspiring and informative as we do,” shared National Black Police Association National President, Lt. Willie Williams. “These leaders made a major impact not only on law enforcement, but also on their communities.”

The “Black Trailblazers in Blue” blog series will launch on Monday, February 1, 2021, on the National Law Enforcement Museum’s website: https://lawenforcementmuseum.org/blog/.

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.