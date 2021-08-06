Reflex Protect® part of New York Tactical Officers 2021 Conference

MISSOULA, Mont. – Reflex Protect® is heading to NYTacOps Conference on Wednesday, August 25th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, New York, to present its innovative Presidia Gel® defensive spray and fast-acting Reflex Remove® decontaminant.

Law enforcement and corrections professionals will learn how this liquid gel spray and decon is superior to every OC pepper spray, and can request a T&E Kit by stopping by Booth 228 on the exhibition floor Wednesday the 25th from 11:00-18:00 and Thursday the 26th from 11:00-15:00.

“It’s time to give first responders more lifesaving tools that increase officer safety and reduce injuries to both officers, inmates, suspects, and even innocent civilians,” says Joe Anderson, CEO of Reflex Protect.

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, healthcare, and education markets, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company is proudly headquartered in Montana and products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com.

About Tactical Defense Training Inc.

Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. Since 1999, TDT has trained LE from local, state, and federal agencies, students from every branch of the military, and private security.