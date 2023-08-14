South bend police department partners with TSNUS to acquire the TRACE cutting-edge bullet and casing capture system to help combat gun crime

The department’s investment reaffirms its dedication to staying at the forefront of forensic technology

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with TSNUS, the manufacturer of the TRACE cutting-edge ballistic forensic chamber technology, to enhance their investigative capabilities in the fight against gun crime. The acquisition of the state-of-the-art Bullet and Casing Capture System marks a significant step forward in the department’s commitment to ensuring public safety and improving ballistic forensic analysis.

The purchase by the South Bend Police Department from TSNUS represents a mutual dedication to reducing gun violence and enhancing the investigative process. The newly acquired Bullet and Casing Capture System is a revolutionary technology designed to aid law enforcement in capturing vital ballistic evidence accurately, cost effectively, and efficiently.

“We are elated to be working with TSNUS to bring this advanced technology to our forensic team and investigators,” said Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski. “By investing in this cutting-edge system, we strive to strengthen our efforts in solving gun-related crimes and protecting our community. It reflects our transparent and ongoing commitment to leverage innovative solutions for the betterment of public safety in South Bend.”

The Bullet and Casing Capture System employs state-of-the-art technology to quickly and efficiently deliver quality spent bullet and casing samples from confiscated and seized weapons to significantly improve the speed and accuracy for comparing data recovered from crime scenes to their local ballistics database, as well as the NIBIN Federal Database. Effectively the equivalent of DNA but for firearms.

This real-time data integration and automated delivery system enables investigators to quickly link ballistic evidence from crime scenes to firearms, thus expediting the process of identifying potential suspects and connecting cases.

The key features of the TRACE Bullet and Casing Capture System are that it delivers fast and efficient delivery of Bullets and Casings from multiple firearms in a short period of time. Allowing for swift crime scene comparisons, analysis and results.

“We are honored to support the South Bend Police Department in their mission to enhance public safety,” said Noel Cherowbrier from TSNUS. “Our Bullet and Casing Capture System is designed to empower law enforcement agencies with cutting-edge tools to combat gun crime effectively. We are confident that this technology will prove instrumental in helping solve cases and contributing to a safer community.”

The South Bend Police Department’s investment in the TRACE Bullet and Casing Capture System reaffirms their dedication to staying at the forefront of forensic technology. By integrating advanced tools into their investigative processes, SBPD aims to strengthen their capabilities in combating gun-related crimes and ensuring justice for victims and their families.

About TSNUS

TSNUS is a leading provider of state-of-the-art ballistic forensic bullet and casing capture technology, committed to delivering innovative solutions to law enforcement agencies worldwide. With a focus on enhancing investigative capabilities, TSNUS empowers agencies to address complex crime challenges and protect their communities effectively.