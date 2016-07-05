Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office to implement crime analytics and predictive policing software

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is implementing advanced crime analysis software from price/performance leader Crime Tech Solutions to predict crime trends through mapping and other sophisticated analytics.

Sheriff Vic Regalado made the announcement during a news conference in which the top executive of the software’s maker spoke to the benefits of program. Doug Wood, president and CEO of Texas-based Crime Tech Solutions, said it offers intelligence-based crime- fighting technology to jurisdictions that don’t have the budgets of places like New York or Los Angeles.

Wood said the program can pull from a variety of databases to generate information quickly through analysis of geo-spatial, temporal and crime-specific data. For example, he said, the software will identify the hotspots for a type of crime that continuously occurs over time in an area, as well as reveal when there is a drop from that high norm.

“It allows you to — while there’s temporary reduction — assign and allocate resources so that you catch these bad guys as they come back performing those crimes,” Wood said. “To me, that ability to kind of predict what’s going to happen based on historical, known data — that’s one of the one of the most powerful and compelling pieces of the software.”

The software itself is a one-time expenditure, Sheriff Regalado said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office also will explore its applications in the Tulsa Jail.

“I think all of it’s pretty cutting-edge,” Regalado said. “It’s going to give us information and data that will enable us to use our resources much more efficiently out on the street.

“We can see where the hotspots are in terms of violent crime, serious crime, burglaries, time of day — all of those things that we can direct our resources there as opposed to other places where they aren’t as effective as they could be.”

About Crime Tech Solutions

Crime Tech Solutions is an Austin TX-based provider of crime analytics software, focused specifically on maintaining its position as the price/performance leader in the law enforcement software market. The company develops and markets a suite of cost-effective crime-fighting software including link analysis software, crime analytics with mapping and predictive policing, investigative case management software, gang intelligence software, and sophisticated criminal intelligence management software. The company website is www.crimetechsolutions.com