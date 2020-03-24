Lexipol, PoliceOne announce Coronavirus (COVID-19) Learning & Policy Center

Website provides no-cost resources for first responders and local government

DALLAS, March 23, 2020 – Lexipol, the leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies, is pleased to announce the launch of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Learning & Policy Center for public safety and local government. This resource provides free online access to coronavirus-related courses, policies and articles as well as learning management tools to help individuals and organizations reduce risk associated with coronavirus response and develop coronavirus policies and training.

Resources available for both individuals and organizations include a COVID-19 course for first responders and local government, accredited refresher training (e.g., influenza, communicable diseases, personal protective equipment) for frontline employees, accredited incident management and disaster communications training for leaders, and downloadable policies and procedures. Agencies and government organizations can use Lexipol’s learning management system (LMS) to electronically assign courses and content to personnel to review, track progress and create training records when assignments are complete.

In addition, the site includes exclusive, up-to-date COVID-19 coverage and analysis from Lexipol’s digital media communities: PoliceOne, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already transformed daily life and will continue to pose increased challenge and risk for those tasked with serving and protecting our communities,” said Lexipol Chief Executive Officer Alex Ford. “The Coronavirus Learning & Policy Center brings together the full the breadth of Lexipol’s capabilities to create a trusted source for information and management tools to help public safety agencies and local government organizations prepare their response and protect their personnel.”

