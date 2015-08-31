TAG Global Systems Introduces TAG Safe - The Revolutionary Cleaning Product... for the Toughest Jobs

TAG Safe - The Product

Created by TAG Global Systems to give a sanitized cleaning application that goes beyond any other traditional cleaning solution. Identified as a need in the commercial industrial market such as law enforcements. TAG Safe is a complete convenient, disposable wipe system that kills common germs that may cause illness, using a 70.0% alcohol and water combination. The application is a fragrance and dye-free formula that leaves no residue. It is non-linting, durable, textured wipes tough enough not to rip or tear. The packaging is unique and specially engineered in Isreal.

Target Market

After research, evidences found that a good sanitized cleaning system was needed in the commercial industrial and law enforcement to protect against transmitted diseases and blood borne pathogens. TAG Safe provides proper infection control measures at a large scale of prevention.

Customer Quote

TAG Safe is designed for police officers by police offers. Sergeant Roger Krege with the Sunrise Police Department states, “TAG Safe has proven to be like no other product I have ever used before. In my line of work, we are faced every day with the challenge of being safe from harmful germs and diseases. This product cleans all of my toughest jobs while keeping me safe. I think everyone should be TAG Safe!”

Challenges

The challenges faced in the industry are not having proper cleaning applications to safely remove and dispose of waste. TAG identified a need for such a product with research and strategic development of TAG Safe. The nature of the product and its chemical compound is to dissolve, disinfect, and protect.

The Results - Product Details

The general purpose of TAG Safe is to clean residue from soiled electronic equipment. It can be applied to clean TAG computer equipment, handcuffs, Tasers, and hard non-porous surfaces. This product is designed to clean the toughest jobs with safety in mind. Each box of TAG Safe holds 30 pouches and each pouch includes two large pre-moistened, Antistatic, non-abrasive wipes. Each box also holds 100 large allergen and latex free Nitrile gloves to use during clean ups. After use, the soiled wipes and gloves go back into the pouch and zipped shut for proper Safe disposal.

About TAG Safe

TAG Safe is a complete convenient, disposable wipe system that kills common germs that may cause illness, using a 70.0% alcohol and water combination. The application is a fragrance and dye-free formula that leaves no residue. It is non-linting, durable, textured wipes tough enough not to rip or tear.

