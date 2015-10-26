Aeryon Labs is the UAV Partner for Microsoft’s In-Car Video Platform for Police Agencies

Microsoft chooses Aeryon sUAS to demonstrate leading-edge aerial image and data capture within the Microsoft Advanced Patrol Platform (MAPP)

Chicago, IL (October 2015) Aeryon Labs, the leading provider of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) for military, public safety and commercial operators worldwide, today announced a technology partnership with Microsoft® to include Aeryon SkyRanger™ within the new Microsoft® Advanced Patrol Platform (MAPP) vehicle.

MAPP will connect its drivers to an unprecedented amount of helpful and easy-to-navigate information. Currently, patrol officers spend vast amounts of valuable time bound to their cars, clicking between windows on bulky, often dated laptops. MAPP will consolidate the many elements officers must keep track of – providing dispatch information, driving directions, suspect history, a voice activated license plate reader, a missing persons list, location-based crime bulletins and statistics, a feed of shift reports and more.

For first responders, surveillance teams and investigators, high-quality aerial imagery provides the real-time intelligence needed to assess a situation immediately, ensure safety on the ground, and capture detailed evidence and forensics. By integrating aerial images from Aeryon sUAS with other cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, the MAPP program sets a new technological standard in policing and helps officers operate with better awareness, efficiency, mobility and safety.

“Law enforcement organizations throughout the world rely on Aeryon sUAS to collect aerial intelligence wherever and whenever they need it,” commented Dave Kroetsch, President and CEO of Aeryon Labs Inc. “Including SkyRanger within the MAPP vehicle rounds out the comprehensive suite of technologies and highlights the value of aerial intelligence for ground-based personnel.”

