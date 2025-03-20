Magnet Forensics announces strategic technology partnership with TRM Labs, a leader in blockchain intelligence

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital investigations solutions, has announced a joint strategic technology partnership with TRM Labs, a global leader in blockchain intelligence. This collaboration aims to equip law enforcement and national security agencies with cutting-edge tools to combat cybercrime, fraud, and illicit cryptocurrency operations by uncovering critical blockchain evidence from seized devices analyzed in Magnet Forensics solutions.

Magnet Forensics has long been recognized for its advanced digital investigations solutions, empowering law enforcement, government entities, and enterprises to investigate and analyze digital evidence across a wide range of devices. Through this new partnership, Magnet Forensics will integrate capabilities from TRM’s BLOCKINT API into its digital forensics workflows, providing users investigating complex criminal enterprises an investigative edge.

“By partnering with TRM Labs, we’re empowering investigators with the critical insights needed to address the growing complexity of crimes with blockchain related evidence,” said Braden Thomas, Chief Product & Innovation Officer at Magnet Forensics. “Together, we are making it easier for law enforcement to connect the dots between digital and blockchain evidence, ensuring the truth is unlocked and justice is served.”

When working to uncover blockchain evidence, agencies can use Magnet Forensics solutions like Magnet Graykey and enhance their investigations further with a TRM Forensics license, enabling them to trace cryptocurrency transactions and combat illicit activities like fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime. This partnership expands access to TRM Labs’ intelligence through Magnet Forensics’ integration of TRM’s BLOCKINT API, providing investigators with deeper insights into both digital forensics and blockchain-based financial systems.

“Criminal proceeds aren’t just stashed in offshore accounts or hidden in walls anymore—they’re sitting in crypto wallets on phones and laptops, sometimes worth billions. These wallets hold the keys to solving cases, but only if investigators have the right data and tools to act fast,” said Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs. “Our partnership with Magnet Forensics delivers cutting-edge blockchain intelligence directly to digital forensics teams, equipping law enforcement to follow the money, seize assets, and dismantle criminal networks faster than ever.”

The partnership marks an important milestone in enhancing the capabilities of both organizations—advancing their mutual goal of fighting cybercrime and financial fraud in an increasingly digital and decentralized world.

For more information, visit www.magnetforensics.com and www.trmlabs.com.