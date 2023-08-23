Magnet Forensics acquires Griffeye, a leading digital media forensics software firm

WATERLOO, Ontario & ATLANTA - Magnet Forensics Inc., a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety agencies in over 100 countries, announced today that it has acquired Griffeye, a world leader in digital media forensics for child sexual abuse investigations.

Founded in 2015 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Griffeye provides solutions designed to streamline digital investigations. Their flagship Griffeye Analyze platform is used by over 1,000 police agencies across the world for processing, sorting, and analyzing large volumes of images and videos—especially in cases containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“In a time when forensic backlogs continue to grow, it’s critical for our customers to have tools that support automated workflows,” said Adam Belsher, chief executive officer at Magnet Forensics. “When investigating child exploitation cases, nothing should stand in the way of serving justice, and having Griffeye become a part of Magnet Forensics will only strengthen our ability to help in that pursuit.”

“Magnet Forensics has shown dedication to innovate while closely collaborating with customers, something we also take pride in at Griffeye. This, coupled with our shared goal of empowering investigators worldwide to efficiently process and solve more cases, creates a perfect match. I am confident that together, we can generate an even greater positive impact,” said Johann Hofmann, chief executive officer of Griffeye.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) operates the CyberTipline®, a national mechanism in the United States to report instances of suspected child sexual exploitation. In 2022 alone, NCMEC received more than 32 million reports. The acquisition of Griffeye by Magnet Forensics will help in addressing these kinds of horrific crimes in a timely and accurate manner for users that need easy-to-use, innovative technology designed to handle modern demands.

“Having the most advanced tools at your disposal—from the first extraction to analysis to management, and eventually in court—is critical,” said Magnet Forensics’ president, David Miles. “Aligning Griffeye’s solutions with ours will ensure our customers keep up with the expanding multimedia landscape in a forensically sound and efficient manner. Together, Magnet Forensics and Griffeye are committed to helping our customers in our shared mission to protect the innocent.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Magnet Forensics will acquire Griffeye. The deal was completed on August 10th, 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction.

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

Griffeye revolutionized law enforcement investigation processes with the release of its digital investigation platform in 2015. Today, Griffeye is world-leading in its field and used by over 1,000 police agencies across the world for processing, sorting and analyzing large volumes of images and videos–especially in cases containing child sexual abuse material.

