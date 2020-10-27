Thermo Fisher Scientific Establishes Rapid DNA Center of Excellence within the National Forensic

Science Technology Center at Florida International University

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For crime labs, law enforcement and first responders seeking technology, training and expertise in advanced DNA analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific has established a Rapid DNA Center of Excellence within the National Forensic Science Technology Center at Florida International University (NFSTC@FIU), located in Largo, FL.

The Rapid DNA Center of Excellence combines cutting-edge DNA analysis technology with hands-on DNA training to advance forensic science and its application to crime solving nationwide. The Center, which will house Applied Biosystem’s RapidHIT ID platforms within state-of-the-art testing and training laboratories, will develop the University’s validation guidelines, training modules and support materials.

“We are honored to be named a Center of Excellence to support further enhancement and understanding of Rapid DNA capabilities and applications,” said Kevin Lothridge, executive director of NFSTC@FIU. “We look forward to working closely with our partners at Thermo Fisher and within the forensic community to continue to improve justice initiatives in all communities.”

“This Center will create a new model for training first responders and forensic scientists on the most advanced technologies and DNA analysis tools for crime solving,” said Rosy Lee, vice president and general manager of human identification for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our goal is to enable law enforcement, first responders and others to make our communities safer.”

Thermo Fisher is a worldwide leader in forensic DNA testing and has served the criminal justice community for more than 25 years. The company’s Rapid DNA platforms are used nationally for crime fighting, offering rapid results in the lab, at law enforcement agencies or in the field. With Rapid DNA, forensic results can be obtained in approximately 90 minutes for use in criminal investigations, providing valuable information while suspects are still in custody.

The National Forensic Science Technology Center, a department of Florida International University, provides online and instructor-led training for the justice, forensic science and defense communities across the U.S. and internationally, as well as DNA technology evaluation and laboratory quality management. More information is available at www.nfstc.or g .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory